BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 0.9 %

BL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. 160,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,683. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.