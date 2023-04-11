Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $64.36 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00131434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

