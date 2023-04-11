Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $15.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $974.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

