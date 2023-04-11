Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,330 by Analysts at Barclays

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.84) to GBX 2,522 ($31.23) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.45) to GBX 2,670 ($33.07) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF stock remained flat at $25.01 on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

