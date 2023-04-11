Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,330 Price Target at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.86) to GBX 2,661 ($32.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.94) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.42) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.25 ($31.85).

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 31.71 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,199.71 ($27.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,007.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($32.20).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

