Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,330 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.86) to GBX 2,661 ($32.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.94) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.42) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.25 ($31.85).

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 31.71 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,199.71 ($27.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,007.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,600 ($32.20).

About Bellway

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.