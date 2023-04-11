BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

