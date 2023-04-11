Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $430.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.80) to GBX 461 ($5.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

