Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.03) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.88) to GBX 334 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.14 ($3.02).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRST stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 222.80 ($2.76). 494,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,385. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.60 ($3.64). The stock has a market cap of £572.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,228.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £68,994.48 ($85,442.08). 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.