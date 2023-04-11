Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,067. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

