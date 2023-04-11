Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,271 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 2,413,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,260,273. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

