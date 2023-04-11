B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RILYZ stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56.
