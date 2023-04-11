Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 2.3%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €80.94 ($87.98) and last traded at €80.94 ($87.98). 70,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.10 ($85.98).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Aurubis Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.11.
About Aurubis
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
