Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Audius has a market capitalization of $313.22 million and $23.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

