Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 8.6%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 33,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 6,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Associated Capital Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
