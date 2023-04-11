Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 8.6%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 33,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 6,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

