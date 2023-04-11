Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 2.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 106,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ascendant Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The firm has a market cap of C$29.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

