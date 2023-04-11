Armor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

