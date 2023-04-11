Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.