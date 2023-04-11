Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $58.37 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.37 million and $4.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,233,118 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

