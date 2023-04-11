Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.