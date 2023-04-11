Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0987 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

