Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $938,520.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,027,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,346,149.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 1,177,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,119. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

