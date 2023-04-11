AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AU. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

