Analyzing Edible Garden (EDBL) & Its Rivals

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Edible Garden to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.39

Edible Garden’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Edible Garden beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

