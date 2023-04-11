Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 11th (ACXP, ADAP, ARQT, AUDC, AYI, BIDU, BIIB, BMEA, CHS, CRST)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 11th:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 184 ($2.28) target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price target on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 800 ($9.91) price target on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($10.90) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 355 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.87) price target on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.