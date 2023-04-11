Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $23.90

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

