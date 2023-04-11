Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $23.90

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
KE Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
