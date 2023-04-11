Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $212.07

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.78. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

