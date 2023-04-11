Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $170.30

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE EGP opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

