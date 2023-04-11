Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40. 150,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 550,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

