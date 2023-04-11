American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.5% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.87. 874,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average is $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.