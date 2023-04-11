Alpha Group International plc (ALPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Group International Price Performance

LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,025 ($25.08) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,070 ($25.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £877.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,407.41 and a beta of 1.69.

