Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
AAU traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 181,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,350. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
