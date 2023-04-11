Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 181,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,350. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.