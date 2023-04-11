Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $133.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

