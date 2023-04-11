AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 164,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.



