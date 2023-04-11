Adshares (ADS) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $564,323.51 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004386 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,411 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adshares_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

