Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,518 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

