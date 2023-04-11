Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 5.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $286.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,982. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $333.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

