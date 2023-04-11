Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 99,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. 1,878,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,883. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

