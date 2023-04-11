8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $6.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE:EGHT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $198,814. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 56.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 914,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.