7,480 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 91,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,106. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.