6,830 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after buying an additional 1,519,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $997,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,322. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

