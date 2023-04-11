476 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $7.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.13. 638,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.90. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

