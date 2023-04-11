41,806 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. General Mills comprises about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,658 shares of company stock worth $3,471,715. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. 475,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

