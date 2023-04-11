3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

