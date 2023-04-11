3,838 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. 1,138,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,703. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.