3,215 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.82. 360,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

