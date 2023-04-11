2,370 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 36,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,809. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
