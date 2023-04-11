1,891 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $472.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,120. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.