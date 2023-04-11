16,120 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. 67,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.