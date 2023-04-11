11,591 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

