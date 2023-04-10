Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. 328,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 558,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $663,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.